Ethiopia Registers 845 New COVID-19 Cases

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia has registered 845 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 322,632 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 23 new virus-related deaths and 1,142 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,907 and total recoveries to 289,986, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,737 active cases, of whom 733 are severe.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,754,008 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.

