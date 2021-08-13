Ethiopia registers 898 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 898 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 287,184 as of Thursday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 deaths and 63 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,452 and total recoveries to 264,935, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 17,795 active cases, of whom 353 have severe health conditions.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,302,496 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.