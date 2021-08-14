Ethiopia registers 975 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 975 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 288,159 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Eight new virus-related deaths and 262 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,460 and total recoveries to 265,197, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country had 18,500 active cases, of whom 375 remained severe, it said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,311,076 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.