Ethiopia Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Ethiopia reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 272,914 as of Sunday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said eight new deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,209.

The East African country has 22,456 active cases, of whom 399 are under serious health conditions, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit the hardest by COVID-19 in Africa in terms of caseload, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

