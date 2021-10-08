Ethiopia reports 1,166 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,166 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 352,504 as of Thursday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,093 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 5,888 and 319,989, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered a total of 3,851,109 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among those countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.