Ethiopia Reports 1,282 New COVID-19 Cases

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,282 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 293,737 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths and 845 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,553 and total recoveries to 268,252.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in East Africa.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 22,212 active COVID-19 cases, among which 478 are considered severe.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the country has administered 2,335,071 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia

