Ethiopia Reports 145 New COVID-19 Cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 145 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,345 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry said 12 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,155.

Ethiopia has 29,644 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 413 are under serious health conditions, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

