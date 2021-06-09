Ethiopia reports 151 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 151 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 273,175 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said seven new deaths and 619 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,220 and total recoveries to 247,502.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 21,451 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 271 are under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia. Enditem