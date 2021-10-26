UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 337 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 337 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 362,672 as of Monday evening, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 19 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 746 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,377 and total recoveries to 336,162.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 4,349,193 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

