Ethiopia reports 347 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 347 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 270,527 as of Thursday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 19 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,127.

The East African country reported 1,210 more recoveries, taking the national count to 234,426.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 31,972 active COVID-19 cases, with 443 people confronting severe health conditions.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.