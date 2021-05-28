UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Reports 347 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ethiopia reports 347 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 347 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 270,527 as of Thursday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 19 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,127.

The East African country reported 1,210 more recoveries, taking the national count to 234,426.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 31,972 active COVID-19 cases, with 443 people confronting severe health conditions.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

25 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

28 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

48 minutes ago

Russia Values Relations With Slovenia Free From 'O ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand extends travel bubble pause with Austr ..

5 minutes ago

Russia records 9,252 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.