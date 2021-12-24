Ethiopia reports 3,793 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 3,793 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 386,164 as of Thursday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported five new COVID-19-related deaths and 89 recoveries, bringing the national counts to 6,885 and 351,393 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Over the past few days, the East African country is witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,752,705 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.