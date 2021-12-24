UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 3,793 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Ethiopia reports 3,793 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 3,793 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 386,164 as of Thursday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported five new COVID-19-related deaths and 89 recoveries, bringing the national counts to 6,885 and 351,393 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Over the past few days, the East African country is witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,752,705 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Libya Morocco

Recent Stories

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: ..

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: National Assembly informed

14 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn kill ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn killing of Sri Lankan citizen in S ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russi ..

Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russian Foreign Ministry

16 minutes ago
 China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Du ..

China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Due to Unrest - Reports

16 minutes ago
 President lauds minorities' role for country's dev ..

President lauds minorities' role for country's development; reiterates their equ ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan has to set target to become a share holde ..

Pakistan has to set target to become a share holder in Global Halal food market: ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.