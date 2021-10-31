UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 384 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Ethiopia reports 384 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 384 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 364,960 as of Saturday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths and 228 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,451 and total recoveries to 339,320.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 4,749,702 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

