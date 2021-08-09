Ethiopia reports 424 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 424 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 284,091 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, five new virus-related deaths and 305 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,426 and total recoveries to 264,617, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 15,046 active cases, of whom 291 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,270,390 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

The country received the first batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in March.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

