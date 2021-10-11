UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 443 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 354,476 as of Sunday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,492 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 5,990 and 323,505 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 3,879,071 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

