Ethiopia Reports 477 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Ethiopia reports 477 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 477 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 138,861.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,116 after 13 new fatalities were recorded over the same period, the ministry said.

With 838 more recoveries registered, the total recoveries increased to 123,806, it added.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The East African nation has so far conducted 1,974,373 COVID-19 tests, including 5,605 new tests during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

COVID-19 tests conducted in Ethiopia are among the highest in Africa, mainly next to South Africa and Morocco, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

