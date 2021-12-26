Ethiopia reports 5,013 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 5,013 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 395,750 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported six new COVID-19-related deaths and 106 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,894 and 352,131 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,832,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.