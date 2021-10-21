UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 622 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Ethiopia reports 622 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 622 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 360,503 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths and 487 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,287 and 330,821 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 4,102,954 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

16 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

22 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

27 minutes ago
 China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 202 ..

China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 2021 - Reports

27 minutes ago
 EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be B ..

EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Mi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.