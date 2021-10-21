Ethiopia reports 622 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 622 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 360,503 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths and 487 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,287 and 330,821 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 4,102,954 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.