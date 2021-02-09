UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Reports 656 New COVID-19 Cases

Ethiopia reports 656 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on Monday evening reported 656 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 142,994.

The ministry also said the COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,156, including eight new fatalities recorded over the same period.

With 137 more recoveries registered, the total number came to 125,756, said the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

The nation has so far conducted 2,009,459 COVID-19 tests, including 5,147 new tests during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

