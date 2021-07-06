Ethiopia reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 68 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,503 as of Monday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said one new death and 131 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,332 and total recoveries to 261,156.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 11,013 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 135 are under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.