Ethiopia Reports 697 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 697 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 348,669 as of Sunday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 47 new COVID-19 related deaths and 713 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 5,722 and 315,171, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 3,740,160 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

