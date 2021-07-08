Ethiopia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 85 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,683 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said three new death and 93 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 4,338 and 261,749 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.