Ethiopia Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 888 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 347,972 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 45 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 443 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 5,675 and total recoveries to 314,458.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,724,292 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

