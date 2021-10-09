UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 921 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Ethiopia reports 921 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 921 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 353,425 as of Friday evening.

The country's health ministry reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,706 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 5,921 and 321,695, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 3,871,516 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit E ..

ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

6 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special action to control inflati ..

Commissioner for special action to control inflation

15 minutes ago
 Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid ..

Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid tests

15 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

25 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.