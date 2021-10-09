Ethiopia reports 921 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 921 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 353,425 as of Friday evening.

The country's health ministry reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,706 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 5,921 and 321,695, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 3,871,516 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.