Ethiopia reports 973 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 973 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 350,204 as of Tuesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths and 933 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national counts to 5,811 and 318,007 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.