UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Reschedules Elections For June 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ethiopia reschedules elections for June 21

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's poll body on Thursday said twice-delayed national elections would be held on June 21, kicking off a fresh countdown to a major test of democratic reforms under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Africa's second most populous country was first due to hold the polls last August, but officials pushed them to June 5 of this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then last weekend electoral board chairwoman Birtukan Mideksa announced a new delay was needed because of logistical woes related to tasks like training electoral staff and printing and distributing ballot papers.

The new date was revealed at a press conference by electoral board spokeswoman Solyana Shimeles, following meetings with Abiy's government, opposition parties and regional officials.

Abiy came to power in 2018 on the back of several years of anti-government protests and promised to break from Ethiopia's authoritarian past in part by holding the most democratic elections the country had ever seen.

His reform agenda earned him the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, but his tenure has been marred by security challenges, most prominently the six-month-old war in the northern Tigray region, which will not participate in the June 21 polls.

Around 36 million Ethiopians had registered to vote as of last weekend, though no registration had occurred in several Constituencies rocked by ethnic violence, including in the country's most populous regions, Oromia and Amhara.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Ethiopia June August 2018 2019 From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

54 seconds ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

15 minutes ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

32 minutes ago

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

45 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Children’s Book and Sharjah Children&#03 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.