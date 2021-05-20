Ethiopia reschedules elections for June 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's poll body on Thursday said twice-delayed national elections would be held on June 21, kicking off a fresh countdown to a major test of democratic reforms under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Africa's second most populous country was first due to hold the polls last August, but officials pushed them to June 5 of this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then last weekend electoral board chairwoman Birtukan Mideksa announced a new delay was needed because of logistical woes related to tasks like training electoral staff and printing and distributing ballot papers.

The new date was revealed at a press conference by electoral board spokeswoman Solyana Shimeles, following meetings with Abiy's government, opposition parties and regional officials.

Abiy came to power in 2018 on the back of several years of anti-government protests and promised to break from Ethiopia's authoritarian past in part by holding the most democratic elections the country had ever seen.

His reform agenda earned him the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, but his tenure has been marred by security challenges, most prominently the six-month-old war in the northern Tigray region, which will not participate in the June 21 polls.

Around 36 million Ethiopians had registered to vote as of last weekend, though no registration had occurred in several Constituencies rocked by ethnic violence, including in the country's most populous regions, Oromia and Amhara.