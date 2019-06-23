UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Says 'coup' Bid In Regional Amhara State

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's government said Saturday that an attempted coup had taken place in regional Amhara state, one of nine autonomous regions in the country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office did not give details on who was believed responsible for the attack, the latest blow to his efforts to stabilise and reform the Horn of Africa nation.

"The coup attempt in Amhara regional state is against the constitution and is intended to scupper the hard won peace of the region," it said in a statement.

"This illegal attempt should be condemned by all Ethiopians and the Federal government has full capacity to overpower this armed group." No details were given of the targets of the attack in the second-most populous state in the country, headed by regional president Ambachew Mekonen.

A journalist in the regional capital Bahir Dar told AFP shooting had begun shortly after sunset and continued for several hours before calming.

Since coming to power in April 2018 after two years of anti-government unrest, Abiy has been hailed for his efforts to end the iron-fisted rule of his predecessors.

He has embarked on economic reforms, allowed dissident groups back into the country, and sought to crack down on rights abuses and improve freedom of the press.

But he has battled a surge in tensons between ethnic groups in the diverse country -- usually over land and resources -- leading to deadly violence in the country of over 100 million people.

