Ethiopia says first year of Nile mega-dam filling 'achieved'

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Ethiopia said Tuesday that the first-year target has been reached for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan.

"It has become evident over the past two weeks in the rainy season that the GERD first year filling is achieved and the dam under construction is already overtopping," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said in a statement, using the acronym for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.