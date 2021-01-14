UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Says Forces Killed Three Top Tigray Officials

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Ethiopia says forces killed three top Tigray officials

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Ethiopia said Wednesday its forces had killed three prominent members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), whose leaders are the target of military operations in the country's northern Tigray region.

The dead included Seyoum Mesfin, who served as Ethiopia's foreign minister for nearly two decades, along with former Federal affairs minister Abay Tsehaye and ex-parliamentary chief whip Asmelash Woldeselassie, according to a government statement.

The men died in "fire exchanges undertaken with the criminal clique's personal security" after "refusing to surrender," the statement said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, ordered troops into Tigray in early November, a move he said came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps in the region.

Thousands have died in the fighting, according to the International Crisis Group, and tens of thousands of refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan.

Abiy declared victory in late November after federal forces entered the regional capital Mekele.

But the TPLF has vowed to fight on, and the UN reported last week that "localised fighting and insecurity continues" in several areas.

The TPLF's top leaders remain on the run, their whereabouts unknown.

In recent days the government has announced the capture of several TPLF officials, including Sebhat Nega, a founding member.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018.

Abiy's government has restricted access to Tigray during the fighting, making claims from both sides difficult to verify.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Army United Nations Died Mekele Ethiopia Sudan November Border Criminals 2018 2019 From Government Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

8 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.