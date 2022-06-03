BUIKWE, Uganda, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ethiopia have gone top of Group B at the ongoing Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Women's Championship after a 5-0 win against Zanzibar here on Thursday.

The Ethiopian team took a 2-0 halftime lead as Aregash Kalsa Tadesse and skipper Geinore Loza Abera scored apiece.

In the second half, Abera netted her second goal before Daniel Kidist Zeleke added a brace.

Zanzibar goalkeeper Zuwena Yassin made several saves to deny more goals from Ethiopia.

"This has been a good start and I hope my players will go all out and employ the same attitude in the next match," said Ethiopia head coach Firew Hailegebral Asera.

In another Group B match, Tanzania defeated South Sudan 2-0 with Amina Bilali and Diana Lucas Msewa scoring the goals.

Action returns on Friday with Uganda facing Djibouti and Rwanda taking on archrivals Burundi in Group A matches.