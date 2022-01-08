Ethiopia to free several detained TPLF, opposition figures

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Ethiopian government announced Friday it would release a number of detained political figures, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote national dialogue and unity.

"Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way," the government communications service said in a statement, listing several leading members of the TPLF as well as prominent opposition leaders from the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.