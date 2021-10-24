UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Tops 362,000 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Ethiopia tops 362,000 COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) -:Ethiopia registered 441 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 362,088 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and 463 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,347 and 332,941 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 4,286,768 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

1 hour ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

2 hours ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.