Ethiopia warring parties agree to truce deal

Pretoria, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The warring sides in Ethiopia's devastating conflict have agreed on a truce, the African Union's mediator announced on Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa.

The surprise deal was unveiled almost two years to the day since the start of a war that has claimed many thousands of lives and unleashed a desperate humanitarian crisis.

"Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa and indeed for Africa as a whole," the AU's broker, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, declared.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," Obasanjo said at a briefing in Pretoria.

They also agreed on "restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians.

.. among other areas of agreement." But, cautioned, "this moment is not the end of the peace process but the beginning of it. Implementation of the peace agreements signed today is critical." Diplomatic efforts to bring the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the rebels to the negotiating table gathered pace after combat resumed in late August, torpedoing a five-month truce that had allowed limited amounts of aid into war-stricken Tigray.

The negotiations began in Pretoria on Tuesday and were scheduled to run until Sunday but were extended.

They were the first formal dialogue between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) since the conflict began.

Secret contacts were held previously in Seychelles and Djibouti, according to a Western official.