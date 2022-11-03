UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Warring Parties Agree To Truce Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ethiopia warring parties agree to truce deal

Pretoria, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The warring sides in Ethiopia's devastating conflict have agreed on a truce, the African Union's mediator announced on Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa.

The surprise deal was unveiled almost two years to the day since the start of a war that has claimed many thousands of lives and unleashed a desperate humanitarian crisis.

"Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa and indeed for Africa as a whole," the AU's broker, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, declared.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," Obasanjo said at a briefing in Pretoria.

They also agreed on "restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians.

.. among other areas of agreement." But, cautioned, "this moment is not the end of the peace process but the beginning of it. Implementation of the peace agreements signed today is critical." Diplomatic efforts to bring the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the rebels to the negotiating table gathered pace after combat resumed in late August, torpedoing a five-month truce that had allowed limited amounts of aid into war-stricken Tigray.

The negotiations began in Pretoria on Tuesday and were scheduled to run until Sunday but were extended.

They were the first formal dialogue between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) since the conflict began.

Secret contacts were held previously in Seychelles and Djibouti, according to a Western official.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Law And Order Marathon Djibouti Pretoria Ethiopia South Africa Seychelles August Sunday Government Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

2 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

2 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

2 hours ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

2 hours ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.