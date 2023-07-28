Open Menu

Ethiopian Airlines Facing 'real Challenges' Despite Covid Success

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Ethiopian Airlines facing 'real challenges' despite Covid success

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Ethiopian Airlines successfully weathered the Covid pandemic by shifting its strategy, but Africa's only profitable carrier still faces "real challenges" in sourcing parts and staying competitive at a time of inflation, its CEO told AFP.

The 2022-2023 financial year ending June 30 "was a very successful year," Mesfin Tasew said in an interview in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

"We carried 13.7 million passengers, which is a 57-percent growth compared to the previous year and 10 percent higher than pre-Covid. We also carried 740,000 tonnes of cargo, which is nearly double pre-Covid," he said.

The state-owned company generated $6.1 billion in revenue, up 20 percent compared to the previous year and nearly 50 percent more than pre-Covid earnings.

The airline turned to freight when passenger traffic fell, including converting some of its passenger aircraft to transport cargo.

"The figures indicate that we have fully recovered from the impacts of Covid," said Mesfin, who was appointed to the job in March 2022.

But, he said, the pandemic's effects can still be felt in the form of "high inflation... which translates into high operating costs for us (and) high fuel price." The disruption to the global supply chain caused by Covid-19 has also led to a shortage of spare parts required for repairs.

"Sometimes we have difficulty flying all airplanes, we have to ground some of the aircraft until we get the parts", he said.

He added that he expects the problem to be resolved within three years, "but today it is a real challenge."

Related Topics

Africa Shortage Company Job Traffic Addis Ababa Price Ethiopia March June All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

16 minutes ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

4 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

12 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

12 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

12 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous