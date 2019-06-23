UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Army Chief, Regional President Killed In Unrest: PM's Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Ethiopian army chief, regional president killed in unrest: PM's office

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's army chief was shot dead by his bodyguard just hours after an attempted coup in Amhara state left the regional president and another top adviser dead, a spokeswoman for the prime minister said Sunday.

The spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told journalists a "hit squad" led by Amhara's security chief Asaminew Tsige burst into a meeting on Saturday afternoon, injuring regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and another top official who both died of their wounds.

Later that evening in what appeared a "co-ordinated attack", army chief Seare Mekonnen, and a retired general who was visiting him, were killed by his bodyguard, said Billene.

