Ethiopian Army Chief, Regional President Killed In Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Ethiopian army chief, regional president killed in unrest

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's army chief and the president of a key region have been shot dead in a wave of violence highlighting the political instability in the country as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tries to push through reforms.

The latest unrest in the Horn of Africa nation flared on Saturday afternoon in Amhara, one of nine autonomous regions, when a "hit squad" attacked a meeting of top officials, Abiy's office said Sunday.

Spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told journalists the attack was led by Amhara's security chief Asaminew Tsige, and resulted in regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and another top official being shot.

The men were "gravely injured in the attack and later died of their wounds," she said.

