Ethiopian, Eritrean Troops Behind Possible 'war Crimes' In Tigray: UN

Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Ethiopian, Eritrean troops behind possible 'war crimes' in Tigray: UN

Geneva, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief said Thursday that her office had corroborated a range of grave violations that could amount to "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Ethiopia's Tigray region, including by Eritrean troops.

Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that her office "managed to corroborate information about some of the incidents that occurred in November last year, indicating indiscriminate shelling in Mekelle, Humera and Adigrat towns in Tigray region, and reports of grave human rights violations and abuses including mass killings in Axum, and in Dengelat in central Tigray by Eritrean armed forces.""Serious violations of international law, possibly amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, may have been committed," she said.

