Ethiopian Export Revenues Hit 4.12 Bln USD In Past Fiscal Year

Published July 17, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:Ethiopia's Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) disclosed the country has earned 4.12 billion U.S. Dollars export revenues during the just concluded Ethiopian 2021/2022 fiscal year, which ended on July 7.

In a press statement released on Friday, the ministry said Ethiopia had only earned 3.62 billion U.S.

dollars during 2020/2021 fiscal year, with the 2021/2022 fiscal year export revenue showing a jump of 500 million U.S. dollars.

However, MoTRI disclosed the past fiscal year export revenue fells slightly short of the government export revenue target which is 4.63 billion U.S. dollars.

"The agricultural sector had the highest share of Ethiopia's 2021/2022 fiscal year export revenue constituting 72 percent, followed by the mining sector at 14 percent and the industry sector at 12 percent each," the MoTRI statement said.

