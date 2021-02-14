UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Gov't, WFP Commend China's Humanitarian Support

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Ethiopian gov't, WFP commend China's humanitarian support

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian government and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) have applauded China's humanitarian support for needy people in the East African country.

Tadesse Bekele Fanta, senior disaster risk management advisor at Ethiopia's National Disaster Risk Management Commission, has recently highlighted China's positive role in contributing to Ethiopia's Humanitarian Requirements Document, a plan issued by the government to address humanitarian challenges across the country.

Since 2016, humanitarian contribution has been made by the Chinese government to Ethiopia, "which was earmarked for our emergency beneficiaries," Fanta told Xinhua.

"It was very instrumental for us to be supported by the Chinese government," he said.Apart from supporting the national document, China is also "contributing to the WFP, which is reducing the (Ethiopian) government's caseload," Fanta said, hailing China's contribution as "very practical.

" Echoing Fanta, Paul Turnbull, the WFP's deputy country director to Ethiopia, also spoke highly of China's humanitarian support for the Ethiopian people through the WFP and other channels.

"China has been providing assistance to the WFP in Ethiopia for the last few years. We use this to buy food and distribute it together and in cooperation with the government," Turnbull told Xinhua recently.

China has also been actively boosting food production on the global scale, Turnbull said.The country "has a center of ex cellence for the WFP in China to learn about lots of things to do with food production. This center of excellence has been training a lot of people from governments all over the world, with a cooperative effort from the WFP and the government of China," he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Buy Ethiopia 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

37 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

10 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.