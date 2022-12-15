Ethiopian Islamic Supreme Council Chairman Visits King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Haji Ibrahim Tofa paid Wednesday a visit to King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa (Cover).

Dr. Tofa watched the visual display of the Holy Kaaba Kiswa, the stages of its manufacture and replacement, as well as learning about the mechanism of embroidery and sewing the golden pieces that adorn the Kiswa, which requires a great deal of craftsmanship and remarkable excellence in manual work.

The Chairman of the Ethiopian Islamic Supreme Council praised the great efforts made by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their pilgrims and the covering of the Holy Kaaba in particular and overcoming all means of comfort in the service of pilgrims and Umrah performers, calling on Allah Almighty to reward the leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Araia with the best reward for everything they provide in service islam and Muslims.