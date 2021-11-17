UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Journalist Wins UK Award For Tigray Reporting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Ethiopian journalist wins UK award for Tigray reporting

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Ethiopian journalist Solan Kolli on Tuesday won the Rory Peck prize for his coverage of the devastating conflict in the Tigray region of his home country.

Freelancer Kolli, 32, won in the news category for a report commissioned by Agence France-Presse on massacres of civilians.

"This was a truly underreported conflict," said the judges granting the award.

Kolli's work "gave context and addressed the political realities on the ground," they added.

AFP was one of the first independent news media in Tigray after the conflict started in November 2020, when the Ethiopian government sent troops to topple the TPLF, the regional ruling party.

"His work was bold and brave with understated interviews, which put this very-hard-to-reach conflict in the spotlight," said the judges.

Kolli, who has been covering Ethiopia with video reports for seven years, was the first to bring back images of the mass graves at Mai-Kadra, where hundreds of civilians were massacred a year ago.

He also carried the first interviews with the civilians at Humera, who were targeted by army artillery fire, AFP said in a statement marking the award.

"This awards means a lot to me, because it is a testament that my efforts have succeeded in shining a light in the middle of information blackouts and making the voice of Ethiopia war victims heard across borders, knocking on many doors and touching many hearts," said Kolli.

He dedicated the prize to victims of war around the world, "in particular those brave children, women and men in northern Ethiopia whose pain and suffering are featured in my news stories".

This is the fifth time since 2014 that a journalist working for AFP has won the Rory Peck prize, launched in 1995 to give freelance video journalists greater recognition. The award is in memory of Rory Peck, a video journalist killed in Moscow in 1993.

Related Topics

Fire World Army Moscow Ethiopia November Women 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2021

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

9 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

9 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

9 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.