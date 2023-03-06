Ethiopian, Kenyan win Tokyo Marathon 2023 titles

ANKARA, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa and Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru won the men's and women's titles at the 2023 Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Gelmisa won with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 22 seconds while his compatriots Mohamed Esa and Tsegaye Getachew finished second and third, respectively.

Wanjiru meanwhile won with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds, while two Ethiopian athletes, Tsehay Gemechu and Ashete Bekere, were placed behind her respectively.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug clinched the top spot in the men's wheelchair competition with 1 hour, 20 minutes and 57 seconds, while the women's wheelchair competition was won by his compatriot Manuela Schar with 1 hour, 36 minutes and 43 seconds.

Approximately 38,000 runners participated in the 2023 Tokyo Marathon, which is one of the World Athletics Platinum Label marathons.

It is one of the six World Marathon Majors held in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.