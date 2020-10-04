UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Kitata Wins London Marathon As Kipchoge Cracks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Ethiopian Kitata wins London Marathon as Kipchoge cracks

London, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :It proved 13th time unlucky as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge fluffed his lines at Sunday's London marathon, won in a thrilling sprint finish by Ethiopian Shura Kitata.

The coronavirus-hit marathon, limited to elite runners and with no crowds, was the first Kipchoge hasn't won since finishing second in Berlin in 2013 -- he had won all 11 others he raced in, including the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dropped at the 38km mark of the 42.2km race, Kipchoge could only watch from a distance as Kitata outpaced Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba in the final strait to win in 2hr 05min 41sec. Ethiopian Sisay Lemma took third.

