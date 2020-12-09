UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian PM Makes First Foreign Trip Since Start Of Conflict

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ethiopian PM makes first foreign trip since start of conflict

Nairobi, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed began a two-day visit to neighbouring Kenya on Wednesday, his first official trip since launching military operations against the leaders of the dissident Tigray region last month.

As skirmishes continued in the north of Ethiopia and aid agencies decried the lack of humanitarian access, Abiy travelled south to the border town of Moyale where he and his Kenyan counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta, presided over the inauguration of a new border post promising a bonanza in cross-border trade.

"We want to see Moyale becoming the Dubai of this whole region," Kenyatta said.

The remote market town lies roughly halfway between the Kenyan and Ethiopian capitals -- which are 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) apart -- has no airport and a population of fewer than 40,000.

The two heads of state also presided over the ceremonial opening of a 500km stretch of the highway connecting Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

Periodically, cross-border raids and violence between neighbouring communities has depressed trade and uprooted civilians, as Kenyatta acknowledged.

"We must also work together because we cannot establish economic victory if we are consistently having security challenges," he said.

Soon after Abiy took power in 2018, fighting between ethnic Somalis and Oromos in Moyale killed 21 people, while earlier the same year thousands of Ethiopians fled into Kenya for safety during another spate of violence, that time involving the Ethiopian military.

Abiy said such clashes were now in the past.

"This artificial border... will be dismantled with the new infrastructure... (which) will bring the two families together and tap the potential and opportunities of business and economy," he said.

Abiy made no mention of the crisis in Tigray during his visit to Moyale.

Abiy and Kenyatta also travelled later Wednesday to the Kenyan island of Lamu to inspect a new port that is under construction, also aimed at boosting regional trade.

It is unclear what the second day of Abiy's official visit will entail as no formal programme has been released.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Dubai Visit Addis Ababa Moyale Lamu Nairobi Same Ethiopia Kenya Border 2018 Market Post Airport

Recent Stories

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

5 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

35 minutes ago

Champions League referee implicated in match-fixin ..

33 minutes ago

US stimulus plan helped stave off collapse

33 minutes ago

Nedaa, Airbus sign new partnership at GITEX

50 minutes ago

Iranian Official Says Nuclear Physicist Fakhrizade ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.