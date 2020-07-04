UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian PM Says Singer's Death Part Of Plot To Sow Unrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Ethiopian PM says singer's death part of plot to sow unrest

Addis Ababa, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday that the killing of a popular singer, and subsequent violence that has left nearly 100 dead this week, represented "coordinated attempts" to destabilise the country.

Speaking during a meeting with high-ranking officials, Abiy did not identify who he blamed for the unrest, though he vowed to hold to account those directly involved as well as "those that are pulling the strings", according to a summary of his comments distributed by his office.

Abiy added, "Those external and internal forces who were not successful with the Great Ethiopia Renaissance Dam issue have tried their utmost efforts to create chaos at this time," alluding to tensions with Egypt over the construction of a large Ethiopian hydropower dam.

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace prize laureate, wore a military uniform during the meeting, a portion of which was broadcast on state television.

Singer Hachalu Hundessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, was shot dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday night.

Protests immediately broke out in the city and the surrounding Oromia region.

Officials said that 98 people had been killed by security forces and in inter-ethnic clashes while 1,200 had been arrested amid the unrest.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Hachalu's killing. Officials have repeatedly suggested that the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, an opposition party, were implicated.

Abiy, who won the Nobel in part for opening up Ethiopia's political space, on Friday said opposition groups that benefited from amnesties he granted when he came to power in 2018 were taking up arms "instead of making a winning case through ideas and policy options", the summary provided by his office said.

"A losing mindset cannot give birth to new ideas," it quoted Abiy as saying.

Three high-profile opposition leaders -- including former media mogul Jawar Mohammed -- have been arrested in connection with the unrest this week, though officials have provided few details about the cases against them.

Many businesses and government offices reopened in Addis Ababa on Friday after being closed for several days, but the internet remained shut off throughout the country for a fourth day.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Internet Army Egypt Dam Addis Ababa Ethiopia 2018 Media TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

29 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

29 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

31 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

31 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.