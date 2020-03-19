UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian PM Urges Tolerance As Anti-foreigner Sentiment Rises Over Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ethiopian PM urges tolerance as anti-foreigner sentiment rises over virus

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday urged citizens not to discriminate against certain nationalities as virus cases rise, after reports of anti-foreigner sentiment in the country.

Ethiopia has recorded six cases of the novel coronavirus over the past six days, and the United States embassy on Wednesday said there were a number of reports of verbal and physical harassment of foreigners deemed to be bringing in the virus.

"As COVID-19 awareness efforts continue nationally, it is important to note that the virus is not related to any country or nationality," Abiy said in a statement.

Abiy was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace prize for reaching out to Ethiopia's rival, Eritrea.

"Everyone is equally at risk... Prevention efforts need not be a barrier to our humanity and disposition for compassion. As a global community, we are each other's keepers. Let us not let fear rob us of our humanity." Three of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are Japanese nationals, one is a British diplomat and two others are Ethiopians.

In its security alert, the US embassy said it had received reports of "a rise in anti-foreigner sentiment revolving around the announcement of COVID-19 in Ethiopia." "Reports indicate that foreigners have been attacked with stones, denied transportation services ... being spat on, chased on foot, and been accused of being infected with COVID-19.

" Africa has lagged behind in confirmed cases of coronavirus, and now has reported over 730 cases across the continent, according to an AFP tally.

"Before last Friday 10 countries have reported cases of coronavirus, mostly imported. Over the weekend the continent tipped over and as we now know over 34 countries that have reported coronavirus infection," the director of the African Centre for Disease Control (CDC) John Nkengasong said Thursday.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged Africa to "wake up" and warned the official numbers likely did not reflect the full picture.

"Probably we have undetected cases or unreported cases," he said.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the perils for the continent, given its weak health infrastructure, poverty, conflicts, poor sanitation and urban crowding.

However several nations have taken strict measures, completely banning flights, banning non-residents, shutting schools and blocking mass gatherings.

Nkengasong said some 60,000 tests should be rolled out across the continent by Monday.

"The three leading countries (Egypt, South Africa, Algeria) were part of the countries that had the first influx of cases. You can see community infection is fast establishing in those countries," he said.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Poor Egypt Alert Eritrea Algeria Ethiopia South Africa United States 2019 National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

2 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.