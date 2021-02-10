UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Red Cross Says 80 Percent Of Tigray Cut Off From Aid

Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The head of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society said Wednesday that 80 percent of the country's conflict-hit Tigray region was cut off from humanitarian assistance and warned that tens of thousands could starve to death.

The dire assessment underscores widespread fears of a humanitarian catastrophe three months after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner, announced military operations intended to topple Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"Eighty percent of the Tigray is unreachable at this particular time," Ethiopian Red Cross president Abera Tola told a press conference.

