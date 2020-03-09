UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopians Mourn Boeing Max Crash Victims A Year On From Disaster

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Ethiopians mourn Boeing Max crash victims a year on from disaster

Tulu Fara, Ethiopia, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Hundreds gathered Sunday at the site where Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed last March, killing all 157 on board, for a ceremony symbolising the country's emergence from a year-long period of mourning.

The crash of the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX six minutes after takeoff on March 10, 2019, triggered the global grounding of the MAX and the worst crisis in Boeing's history.

The traditional ceremony of the Oromo ethnic group -- Ethiopia's largest -- involved prayers, songs and offerings to the dead.

It took place near the field southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, where the plane came down. Most of those attending came from villages near the crash site in the Oromia region, where the Oromo are concentrated.

Although those killed in the disaster came from more than 30 countries, residents of nearby villages felt compelled to honour them even if they didn't know them personally, said Shifaraw Hinsermu, who coordinated Sunday's ceremony.

"We believe human beings are created by God.

God creates all equally. That's why the Oromo people give respect to all humanity," Shifaraw said.

"They don't know anyone from the 157 deceased. They only know that they are human." As the ceremony started, men on horseback rode around the fenced-off point of impact.

Some carried black flags signifying grief, while others carried white flags signifying renewal.

Later, women pulled white garments over their black mourning clothes, bringing the mourning period to an end.

Back in the capital, families of Ethiopian victims attended a prayer service at Holy Trinity Cathedral.

And the loved ones of foreign victims began arriving in Ethiopia ahead of a private ceremony at the crash site planned for Tuesday.

It is unclear what kind of permanent memorial might be constructed at the site.

Ethiopian Airlines originally intended to use the anniversary to announce the winner of a design competition for a memorial, but the plan drew pushback from some victims' families who objected to what they perceived as a rushed timeline.

Related Topics

Dead Addis Ababa Ethiopia SITE March Women Sunday 2019 God Prayer Church All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

2 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

2 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

3 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.