Ethiopians To Vote In Poll Overshadowed By Tigray

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Ethiopians to vote in poll overshadowed by Tigray

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia goes to the polls Monday in a closely-watched election taking place as famine grips the war-torn Tigray region and doubts linger about the credibility of the twice-delayed vote.

It is the first electoral test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 44, who rose to power in 2018 championing a democratic revival in Africa's second most populous country, and a break from its authoritarian past.

The Nobel Peace laureate, who freed political prisoners and welcomed back exiles, promised this election would be Ethiopia's most competitive in history, free of the repression that marred previous ballots.

"Indeed Ethiopia will win! Good luck to all!" the young leader posted on Twitter after meeting with opposition parties at a ceremony in Addis Ababa over the weekend.

The elections will choose national and regional parliamentarians. The national MPs elect the prime minister, who is head of government, as well as the president -- a largely ceremonial role.

Abiy's ruling Prosperity Party has fielded the most candidates for national parliamentary races, and is the firm favourite to win a majority and form the next government.

Security has been ramped up, with police marching in force in Addis Ababa over the weekend, and reinforcements deployed "to all corners of the country" of 110 million inhabitants, Abiy's office said.

The election was twice delayed -- once for the coronavirus pandemic, and again to allow more time to organise the ballot across a huge nation.

Some 38 million Ethiopians are registered but many will not vote on June 21, with polls not going ahead in close to one-fifth of the country's 547 Constituencies.

Some areas were deemed too insecure, plagued by armed insurgencies and ethnic violence, while in others logistical setbacks made arranging a vote in time impossible.

A second batch of voting is to take place on September 6 to accommodate many of the districts not taking part Monday.

