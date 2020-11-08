(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gondar, Ethiopia, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday replaced his army chief four days after ordering military operations in the country's northern Tigray region in an escalation of a long-running feud.

A statement from Abiy's office said Berhanu Jula, the deputy army chief, "has been upgraded to army chief", without specifying a reason or where Berhanu's predecessor would go.