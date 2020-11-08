UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia's Abiy Names New Army Chief During Tigray Fighting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ethiopia's Abiy names new army chief during Tigray fighting

Gondar, Ethiopia, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday replaced his army chief four days after ordering military operations in the country's northern Tigray region in an escalation of a long-running feud.

A statement from Abiy's office said Berhanu Jula, the deputy army chief, "has been upgraded to army chief", without specifying a reason or where Berhanu's predecessor would go.

