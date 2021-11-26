UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's Abiy Vows To 'bury The Enemy' At War Front: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to 'bury the enemy' at war front: state media

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed Friday to "bury the enemy" in his first message from the battlefront, state media said, after he announced plans to lead a counter-offensive against Tigrayan rebels.

As the rebels report major territorial gains, claiming this week to have seized a town just 220 kilometres (135 miles) from Addis Ababa, international alarm over the escalating conflict has deepened, with foreign countries urging their citizens to leave.

State media reported Wednesday that Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel, had arrived at the front line to lead a counter-offensive, handing over regular duties to his deputy.

In an interview shown on the state-affiliated Oromia Broadcasting Corporation channel, the 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner said he was certain of achieving victory in the battle against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"Until we bury the enemy.

.. until Ethiopia's independence is confirmed, we won't reverse course. What we want is to see an Ethiopia that stands while we die," he said.

He added that the military had secured control of the town of Kassagita in the Afar region northeast of Addis Ababa and planned to recapture the nearby towns of Chifra and Burka.

"You've seen the victory we brought in one day's battle. It will continue tomorrow, there are very big victories. The enemy doesn't have the standing to compete with us, we will win," he said.

The interview was broadcast hours after the government announced new rules Thursday against sharing information on battlefield outcomes that was not officially published by the authorities, a move that could bring sanctions against journalists.

Abiy's government, which has presided over the year-long war, insists the TPLF's gains have been overstated, criticising what it describes as sensationalist media coverage and alarmist security advisories from Western embassies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Addis Ababa Independence Lead Ethiopia 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

36 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

36 minutes ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

1 hour ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.